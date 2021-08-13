Sports Illustrated home
How to Watch The Cazoo Classic Tournament, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After an 18-year break, the Cazoo Classic is back! Who is going to take home the trophy?
Author:

The betting odds coming into the tournament had Bernd Wiesberger (+1600) as the favorite with Andy Sullivan and Masahiro Kawamura right behind (+2200), Richard Bland and Victor Perez (+2500) as the five best bets to win.

After one round, Bland finds himself as the leader in the clubhouse with a -7 just edging a small group led by Jordan Smith at -6.

This is the first time the event is being held at the course in London, traditionally it is at The Forest of Arden, The Belfry, or Hanbury Manor.

How to Watch:

Date: August 13, 2021

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Watch Cazoo Classic Tournament online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This tournament could be renamed the “Darren Clarke Classic” with his three wins before the tournament took a sabbatical. Clark has a strong resume with four Top 10 finishes in Majors including his 2011 Open Championship win.

Lee Westwood is another former winner with a strong historical resume including six Top 3 finishes in Majors and the 8th most wins in the European Championship history.

Who is going to build their legacy in Ash, Kent, England this week?

Regional restrictions may apply.

