How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Chad Ramey is in 78th position with a score of E.
How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Ramey's Statistics
- Ramey has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Ramey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
59
E
$17,680
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
41
-4
$30,530
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
1
-17
$666,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+6
$0
