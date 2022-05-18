How to Watch Chad Ramey at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Chad Ramey putts on the 12th green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Chad Ramey will compete May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In his last tournament he finished 21st in the Wells Fargo Championship, shooting E at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

How to Watch Chad Ramey at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Ramey's Statistics

Ramey has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 10 rounds, Ramey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 21 E $98,100 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 59 E $17,680 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 41 -4 $30,530 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 1 -17 $666,000

