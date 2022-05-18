How to Watch Chad Ramey at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chad Ramey will compete May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In his last tournament he finished 21st in the Wells Fargo Championship, shooting E at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.
How to Watch Chad Ramey at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Ramey's Statistics
- Ramey has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Ramey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
21
E
$98,100
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
59
E
$17,680
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
41
-4
$30,530
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
1
-17
$666,000
