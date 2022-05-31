How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Chad Ramey watches his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Chad Ramey enters play June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Colonial Country Club following a 27th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas his last time in competition.

How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ramey's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Ramey has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 10 rounds, Ramey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +11 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 21 E $98,100 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 59 E $17,680

Regional restrictions apply.