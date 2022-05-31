How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chad Ramey enters play June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Colonial Country Club following a 27th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas his last time in competition.
How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Ramey's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Ramey has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Ramey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+11
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
21
E
$98,100
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
59
E
$17,680
