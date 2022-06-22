How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Chad Ramey watches his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Chad Ramey takes to the links in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 in Cromwell, Connecticut. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio.

How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Ramey's Statistics

Ramey has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last seven rounds.

Ramey has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +11 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 21 E $98,100 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0

