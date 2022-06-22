How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chad Ramey takes to the links in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 in Cromwell, Connecticut. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio.
How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Ramey's Statistics
- Ramey has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last seven rounds.
- Ramey has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+11
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
21
E
$98,100
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
