How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Chad Ramey enters play in Potomac, Maryland ranked No. 122 in the world, and is seeking better results May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the Mexico Open

How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Ramey's Statistics

Ramey has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Ramey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 59 E $17,680 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 41 -4 $30,530 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 1 -17 $666,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +6 $0

