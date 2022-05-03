How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chad Ramey enters play in Potomac, Maryland ranked No. 122 in the world, and is seeking better results May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the Mexico Open
How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Ramey's Statistics
- Ramey has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Ramey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
59
E
$17,680
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
41
-4
$30,530
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
1
-17
$666,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+6
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)