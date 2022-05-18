How to Watch Chan Kim at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chan Kim seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 PGA Championship. He finished 23rd at the par-72 Southern Hills Country Club in 2021.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Kim's Statistics
- Kim has carded 11 straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in five straight.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kim has finished below par 10 times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
16
-10
$58,275
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-4
$17,661
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
-6
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
-1
$0
October 21-24
ZOZO Championship
15
-4
$172,135
Regional restrictions apply.
