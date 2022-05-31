Skip to main content

How to Watch Chan Kim at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 13, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Chan Kim hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition, Chan Kim missed the cut at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He'll be after a better result June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio.

Kim's Statistics

  • Kim has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
  • He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last nine rounds.
  • Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 19-22

PGA Championship

MC

+5

$0

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

16

-10

$58,275

February 3- 6

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

MC

-4

$17,661

January 20-23

The American Express

MC

-6

$0

January 13-16

Sony Open in Hawaii

MC

-1

$0

How To Watch

June
1
2022

the Memorial Tournament, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
