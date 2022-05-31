How to Watch Chan Kim at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 13, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Chan Kim hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition, Chan Kim missed the cut at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He'll be after a better result June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio.

How to Watch Chan Kim at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Kim's Statistics

Kim has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last nine rounds.

Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 16 -10 $58,275 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -4 $17,661 January 20-23 The American Express MC -6 $0 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii MC -1 $0

