How to Watch Chan Kim at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition, Chan Kim missed the cut at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He'll be after a better result June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio.
How to Watch Chan Kim at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Kim's Statistics
- Kim has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last nine rounds.
- Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
16
-10
$58,275
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-4
$17,661
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
-6
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
