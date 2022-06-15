How to Watch Chan Kim at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chan Kim enters the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 after a 67th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his most recent competition.
How to Watch Chan Kim at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Kim's Statistics
- Kim has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
67
+11
$25,200
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
16
-10
$58,275
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-4
$17,661
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
-6
$0
