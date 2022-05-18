How to Watch Charl Schwartzel at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Charl Schwartzel will appear in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 after an eighth-place finish in McKinney, Texas at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Schwartzel's Statistics
- Schwartzel has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in five straight.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Schwartzel has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Schwartzel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
8
-22
$284,375
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
54
-2
$18,880
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
10
E
$390,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+3
$0
