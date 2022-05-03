How to Watch Charl Schwartzel at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Charl Schwartzel plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Last competition at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Charl Schwartzel carded a 54th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship trying to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Charl Schwartzel at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Schwartzel's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Schwartzel has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Schwartzel has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 54 -2 $18,880 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 10 E $390,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +3 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +7 $0

