How to Watch Charl Schwartzel at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last competition at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Charl Schwartzel carded a 54th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship trying to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Charl Schwartzel at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Schwartzel's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Schwartzel has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Schwartzel has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
54
-2
$18,880
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
10
E
$390,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)