How to Watch Charles Howell III at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Charles Howell III hits a tee shot at the first hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Howell III is in 11th position, with a score of -5, following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.

How to Watch Charles Howell III at the Mexico Open

Howell III's Statistics

  • Howell III has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last seven rounds.
  • Howell III has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

MC

+6

$0

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

4

-10

$344,000

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

32

+5

$67,000

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

MC

+6

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
