How to Watch Charles Howell III at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Charles Howell III is in 11th position, with a score of -5, following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.
How to Watch Charles Howell III at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Howell III's Statistics
- Howell III has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last seven rounds.
- Howell III has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+6
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
4
-10
$344,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
32
+5
$67,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
