How to Watch Charles Howell III at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Charles Howell III hits a tee shot at the first hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Howell III is in 11th position, with a score of -5, following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.

How to Watch Charles Howell III at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Howell III's Statistics

Howell III has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last seven rounds.

Howell III has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +6 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 4 -10 $344,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 32 +5 $67,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +6 $0

Regional restrictions apply.