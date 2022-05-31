Skip to main content

How to Watch Charles Howell III at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Charles Howell III hits a tee shot at the first hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Howell III had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2021, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Muirfield Village GC.

How to Watch Charles Howell III at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Howell III's Statistics

  • Howell III has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Howell III has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
  • In his last nine trips to this course, Howell III has an average finishing position of 45th.
  • Howell III has played well enough to make the cut in six of his last nine visits to Muirfield Village GC.
  • He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at Muirfield Village GC (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

MC

-2

$0

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

33

-7

$36,541

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

MC

+6

$0

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

4

-10

$344,000

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

32

+5

$67,000

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

the Memorial Tournament, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
