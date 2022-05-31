How to Watch Charles Howell III at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Charles Howell III had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2021, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Muirfield Village GC.
How to Watch Charles Howell III at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Howell III's Statistics
- Howell III has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Howell III has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In his last nine trips to this course, Howell III has an average finishing position of 45th.
- Howell III has played well enough to make the cut in six of his last nine visits to Muirfield Village GC.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at Muirfield Village GC (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+6
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
4
-10
$344,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
32
+5
$67,000
