How to Watch Charles Howell III at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Charles Howell III hits a tee shot at the first hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Howell III will play June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. In his most recent tournament he finished 18th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, shooting -2 at Muirfield Village GC.

How to Watch Charles Howell III at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Howell III's Statistics

Howell III has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in four straight rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Howell III has finished below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Howell III has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 33 -7 $36,541 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +6 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 4 -10 $344,000

Regional restrictions apply.