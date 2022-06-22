How to Watch Charles Howell III at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Charles Howell III will play June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. In his most recent tournament he finished 18th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, shooting -2 at Muirfield Village GC.
How to Watch Charles Howell III at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
Howell III's Statistics
- Howell III has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in four straight rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Howell III has finished below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Howell III has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+6
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
4
-10
$344,000
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
