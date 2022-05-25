Skip to main content

How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Charley Hoffman plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Charley Hoffman enters play in Fort Worth, Texas ranked No. 152 in the world, and is looking for better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in his last competition, the AT&T Byron Nelson

How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Hoffman's Statistics

  • Hoffman has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Hoffman has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
  • In his most recent appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2021, Hoffman finished third on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

MC

-2

$0

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

MC

+2

$0

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

MC

+5

$0

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

MC

+2

$0

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

MC

+9

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy