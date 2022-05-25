Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Charley Hoffman plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Charley Hoffman enters play in Fort Worth, Texas ranked No. 152 in the world, and is looking for better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in his last competition, the AT&T Byron Nelson

How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Hoffman's Statistics

Hoffman has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hoffman has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

In his most recent appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2021, Hoffman finished third on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +5 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +9 $0

