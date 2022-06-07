How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Charley Hoffman plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Charley Hoffman placed 29th in the RBC Canadian Open in 2018, shooting a -11 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 9-12 at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Hoffman's Statistics

Hoffman has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hoffman has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 66 +7 $17,892 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +5 $0

