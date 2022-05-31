How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Charley Hoffman plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Charley Hoffman enters play June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Colonial Country Club following a 66th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas his last time in competition.

How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hoffman's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Hoffman has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hoffman has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

In Hoffman's last eight events at this course, he has finished in the top 20 two times, including one top-10 finish.

Hoffman has played well enough to make the cut in five of his last eight events at Muirfield Village GC.

In 2021, Hoffman's last time competing at Muirfield Village GC, he placed 57th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 66 +7 $17,892 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +5 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0

Regional restrictions apply.