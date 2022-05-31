How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Charley Hoffman enters play June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Colonial Country Club following a 66th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas his last time in competition.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Hoffman's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Hoffman has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Hoffman has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
- In Hoffman's last eight events at this course, he has finished in the top 20 two times, including one top-10 finish.
- Hoffman has played well enough to make the cut in five of his last eight events at Muirfield Village GC.
- In 2021, Hoffman's last time competing at Muirfield Village GC, he placed 57th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
66
+7
$17,892
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+5
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
