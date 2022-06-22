How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Charley Hoffman plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Charley Hoffman enters play June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship at St. George's Golf and Country Club after a 35th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in the most recent tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Hoffman's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Hoffman has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Hoffman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

The last time Hoffman played this course (2021), he placed 30th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 66 +7 $17,892 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0

