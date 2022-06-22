How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Charley Hoffman enters play June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship at St. George's Golf and Country Club after a 35th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in the most recent tournament he appeared in.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Hoffman's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hoffman has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hoffman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- The last time Hoffman played this course (2021), he placed 30th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
66
+7
$17,892
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
