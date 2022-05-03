Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Charley Hoffman plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Charley Hoffman looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links when he tees off in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland ranked No. 132 in the world.

How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Hoffman's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Hoffman has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hoffman has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +5 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +9 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +3 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 71 +1 $24,360

