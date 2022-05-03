How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Charley Hoffman looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links when he tees off in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland ranked No. 132 in the world.
How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Hoffman's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Hoffman has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hoffman has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+5
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+9
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
71
+1
$24,360
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
