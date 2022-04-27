Skip to main content

How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 26, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Chase Seiffert plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Chase Seiffert is in 21st position with a score of -4.

How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Mexico Open

Seiffert's Statistics

  • Over his last nine rounds, Seiffert has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last nine rounds.
  • Over his last nine rounds, Seiffert has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

22

-9

$38,665

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

41

-5

$13,151

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

25

+1

$62,800

February 3- 6

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

MC

+2

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV
