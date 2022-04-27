How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Chase Seiffert is in 21st position with a score of -4.
How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Seiffert's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Seiffert has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Seiffert has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
22
-9
$38,665
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
25
+1
$62,800
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)