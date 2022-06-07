How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 26, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Chase Seiffert plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Seiffert looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Seiffert's Statistics

Seiffert has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Seiffert has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 46 +6 $26,670 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +1 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 22 -9 $38,665 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 41 -5 $13,151

