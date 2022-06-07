How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chase Seiffert looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.
How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Seiffert's Statistics
- Seiffert has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Seiffert has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
46
+6
$26,670
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+1
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
22
-9
$38,665
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
