How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chase Seiffert enters play June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club following a 28th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada his last time in competition.
How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Seiffert's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Seiffert has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Seiffert has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
46
+6
$26,670
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+1
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
22
-9
$38,665
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)