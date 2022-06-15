How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Chase Seiffert lines up a putt on the ninth green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Seiffert enters play June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club following a 28th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada his last time in competition.

How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seiffert's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Seiffert has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Seiffert has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 46 +6 $26,670 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +1 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 22 -9 $38,665

Regional restrictions apply.