How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Hank Lebioda and chase Chase Seiffert watch the ninth hole during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Seiffert starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after failing to make the cut in the tournament a year ago at Quail Hollow Club.

How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seiffert's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Seiffert has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day twice in his last 10 rounds.

Seiffert has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +1 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 22 -9 $38,665 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 41 -5 $13,151 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 25 +1 $62,800 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +2 $0

Regional restrictions apply.