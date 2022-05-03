How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chase Seiffert starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after failing to make the cut in the tournament a year ago at Quail Hollow Club.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Seiffert's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Seiffert has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Seiffert has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+1
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
22
-9
$38,665
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
25
+1
$62,800
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
