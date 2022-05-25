Cheng Tsung Pan at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cheng Tsung Pan (No. 125 in the world) is set to compete at for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas from May 26-29.
How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Pan's Statistics
- Pan has qualified for the weekend six times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Pan has finished below par four times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Pan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
- The last time Pan golfed this course (2021), he placed 32nd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MDF
E
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
15
-1
$141,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
29
-8
$48,910
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
42
-5
$27,600
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
41
-4
$30,530
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)