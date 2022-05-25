Cheng Tsung Pan at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Cheng Tsung Pan watches his shot from the sixth tee during the final round the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Cheng Tsung Pan (No. 125 in the world) is set to compete at for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas from May 26-29.

How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club

Pan's Statistics

Pan has qualified for the weekend six times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Pan has finished below par four times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Pan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

The last time Pan golfed this course (2021), he placed 32nd.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MDF E $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 15 -1 $141,750 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 29 -8 $48,910 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 42 -5 $27,600 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 41 -4 $30,530

