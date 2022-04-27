How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Cheng Tsung Pan is in 11th position with a score of -5.
How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Pan's Statistics
- Pan has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Pan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
42
-5
$27,600
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
41
-4
$30,530
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
