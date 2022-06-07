How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Cheng Tsung Pan plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Cheng Tsung Pan seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open. He finished 14th at the par-5 St. George's Golf and Country Club in 2017.

How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Pan's Statistics

Pan has made the cut eight times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Pan has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Pan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 52 +4 $20,009 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MDF E $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 15 -1 $141,750 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 29 -8 $48,910

