How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cheng Tsung Pan seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open. He finished 14th at the par-5 St. George's Golf and Country Club in 2017.
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Pan's Statistics
- Pan has made the cut eight times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Pan has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Pan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
52
+4
$20,009
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MDF
E
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
15
-1
$141,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
29
-8
$48,910
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
