How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cheng Tsung Pan hits the links June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Colonial Country Club following a 52nd-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas his last time in competition.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Pan's Statistics
- Pan will look to extend his streak of made cuts to eight by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Pan has finished below par three times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Pan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Pan has an average finish of 47th in his recent stops at this course.
- Pan has played well enough to make the cut in each of his last four events at Muirfield Village GC.
- Pan last played this course in 2021, placing 57th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
52
+4
$20,009
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MDF
E
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
15
-1
$141,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
29
-8
$48,910
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
42
-5
$27,600
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
Time
/EST
