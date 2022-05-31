How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Cheng Tsung Pan walks up the sixth fairway uring the final round the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Cheng Tsung Pan hits the links June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Colonial Country Club following a 52nd-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas his last time in competition.

How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pan's Statistics

Pan will look to extend his streak of made cuts to eight by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Pan has finished below par three times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Pan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Pan has an average finish of 47th in his recent stops at this course.

Pan has played well enough to make the cut in each of his last four events at Muirfield Village GC.

Pan last played this course in 2021, placing 57th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 52 +4 $20,009 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MDF E $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 15 -1 $141,750 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 29 -8 $48,910 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 42 -5 $27,600

Regional restrictions apply.