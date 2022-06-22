How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Cheng Tsung Pan watches his shot from the sixth tee during the final round the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

In his time out at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Cheng Tsung Pan posted a 53rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Travelers Championship aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Pan's Statistics

Pan will seek to make the cut for the eighth straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Pan has finished below par four times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Pan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Pan missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 52 +4 $20,009 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 15 -1 $141,750 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 29 -8 $48,910 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 42 -5 $27,600

