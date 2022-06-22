How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his time out at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Cheng Tsung Pan posted a 53rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Travelers Championship aiming for a better finish.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Pan's Statistics
- Pan will seek to make the cut for the eighth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Pan has finished below par four times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Pan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
- The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Pan missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
52
+4
$20,009
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
15
-1
$141,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
29
-8
$48,910
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
42
-5
$27,600
