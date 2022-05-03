How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Cheng Tsung Pan walks up the sixth fairway uring the final round the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Cheng Tsung Pan enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta after a 29th-place finish in the Mexico Open in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Pan's Statistics

Pan has qualified for the weekend four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Over his last 12 rounds, Pan has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Pan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

In 2018, Pan's last time competing at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, he placed 17th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 29 -8 $48,910 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 42 -5 $27,600 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 41 -4 $30,530 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 48 -4 $19,439 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0

