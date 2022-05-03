How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cheng Tsung Pan enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta after a 29th-place finish in the Mexico Open in the last competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Pan's Statistics
- Pan has qualified for the weekend four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Pan has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Pan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
- In 2018, Pan's last time competing at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, he placed 17th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
29
-8
$48,910
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
42
-5
$27,600
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
41
-4
$30,530
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)