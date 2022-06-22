How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Chesson Hadley plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Last time out at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Chesson Hadley carded a 69th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Travelers Championship aiming to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Hadley's Statistics

Hadley has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Hadley has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Hadley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at TPC River Highlands (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 69 -10 $18,564 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +2 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 53 -2 $20,244 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0

