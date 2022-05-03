How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chesson Hadley enters play in Potomac, Maryland trying for better results May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the RBC Heritage
How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Hadley's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Hadley has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Hadley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Hadley finished eighth on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
53
-2
$20,244
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
63
+4
$43,400
