How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Chesson Hadley plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Chesson Hadley enters play in Potomac, Maryland trying for better results May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the RBC Heritage

How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV

Hadley's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Hadley has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Hadley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his most recent appearance at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Hadley finished eighth on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +2 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 53 -2 $20,244 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +4 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 63 +4 $43,400

