How to Watch Chez Reavie at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Chez Reavie hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Chez Reavie enters play in Fort Worth, Texas seeking better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the AT&T Byron Nelson

How to Watch Chez Reavie at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Reavie's Statistics

Reavie has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 10 rounds, Reavie has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

He failed to make the cut the last time he played Colonial Country Club (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 15 -1 $141,750 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 13 -11 $147,825 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +13 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +5 $0

