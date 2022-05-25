How to Watch Chez Reavie at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chez Reavie enters play in Fort Worth, Texas seeking better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the AT&T Byron Nelson
How to Watch Chez Reavie at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Reavie's Statistics
- Reavie has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Reavie has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he played Colonial Country Club (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
15
-1
$141,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
13
-11
$147,825
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+13
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+5
$0
