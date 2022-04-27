How to Watch Chez Reavie at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the RBC Heritage, Chez Reavie struggled, missing the cut at Harbour Town Golf Links. He's seeking a better outcome in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch Chez Reavie at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Reavie's Statistics
- Reavie has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- Reavie has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+13
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+5
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+13
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
77
+19
$22,920
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
