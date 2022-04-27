How to Watch Chez Reavie at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Chez Reavie hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

At the RBC Heritage, Chez Reavie struggled, missing the cut at Harbour Town Golf Links. He's seeking a better outcome in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Chez Reavie at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Reavie's Statistics

Reavie has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

Reavie has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +13 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +5 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +13 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 77 +19 $22,920

Regional restrictions apply.