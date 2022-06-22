How to Watch Chez Reavie at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Chez Reavie hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Last time out at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, Chez Reavie carded a 27th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Travelers Championship trying to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Chez Reavie at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Reavie's Statistics

Reavie has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Reavie has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his last appearance at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Reavie placed 25th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 15 -1 $141,750 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 13 -11 $147,825 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +13 $0

