How to Watch Chez Reavie at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last time out at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, Chez Reavie carded a 27th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Travelers Championship trying to improve on that finish.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Reavie's Statistics
- Reavie has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Reavie has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- In his last appearance at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Reavie placed 25th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
15
-1
$141,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
13
-11
$147,825
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+13
$0
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
