How to Watch Chez Reavie at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 14, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Chez Reavie knocks the sand from his shoes during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Chez Reavie enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta following a 13th-place finish in the Mexico Open in the most recent tournament he played.

How to Watch Chez Reavie at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Reavie's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Reavie has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

Over his last eight rounds, Reavie has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 13 -11 $147,825 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +13 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +5 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +13 $0

