How to Watch Chez Reavie at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chez Reavie enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta following a 13th-place finish in the Mexico Open in the most recent tournament he played.
How to Watch Chez Reavie at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
Reavie's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Reavie has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last eight rounds, Reavie has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
13
-11
$147,825
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+13
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+5
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+13
$0
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)