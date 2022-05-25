Skip to main content

How to Watch Chris Kirk at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Chris Kirk hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Kirk enters play May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at Southern Hills Country Club following a fifth-place finish in the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma his last time in competition.

How to Watch Chris Kirk at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Kirk's Statistics

  • Kirk has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Kirk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
  • Kirk last played this course in 2021, placing 69th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 19-22

PGA Championship

5

-3

$530,417

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

MC

E

$0

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

MC

+1

$0

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

35

-5

$41,925

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

MC

+3

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
