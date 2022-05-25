How to Watch Chris Kirk at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chris Kirk enters play May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at Southern Hills Country Club following a fifth-place finish in the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma his last time in competition.
How to Watch Chris Kirk at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Kirk's Statistics
- Kirk has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last eight rounds, Kirk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Kirk last played this course in 2021, placing 69th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
5
-3
$530,417
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
35
-5
$41,925
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
