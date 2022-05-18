How to Watch Chris Kirk at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 6, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Chris Kirk putts on the eighth hole oduring the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Kirk starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2022 PGA Championship after failing to make the cut in the competition a year ago at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

How to Watch Chris Kirk at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Kirk's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Kirk has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Kirk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 35 -5 $41,925 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +3 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 5 -3 $463,500

