How to Watch Chris Kirk at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chris Kirk starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2022 PGA Championship after failing to make the cut in the competition a year ago at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Kirk's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Kirk has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Kirk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
35
-5
$41,925
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
5
-3
$463,500
