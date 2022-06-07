How to Watch Chris Kirk at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Chris Kirk plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Kirk placed 76th in the RBC Canadian Open in 2018, shooting a -3 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 9-12 at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch Chris Kirk at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Kirk's Statistics

Kirk will try to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Kirk has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 four times.

Kirk has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300 May 19-22 PGA Championship 5 -3 $530,417 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.