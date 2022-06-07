How to Watch Chris Kirk at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chris Kirk placed 76th in the RBC Canadian Open in 2018, shooting a -3 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 9-12 at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Canada.
How to Watch Chris Kirk at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Kirk's Statistics
- Kirk will try to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kirk has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 four times.
- Kirk has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
May 19-22
PGA Championship
5
-3
$530,417
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
