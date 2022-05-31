How to Watch Chris Kirk at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Chris Kirk plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 26th in this tournament a year ago, Chris Kirk has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio June 2- 5.

How to Watch Chris Kirk at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC

Kirk's Statistics

Kirk has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Kirk has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Over Kirk's last nine trips to this course, he's finished among the top five once. His average finish at the course is 29th.

Kirk has played well enough to make the cut in five of his last nine events at Muirfield Village GC.

In 2021, Kirk's last time competing at Muirfield Village GC, he placed 26th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300 May 19-22 PGA Championship 5 -3 $530,417 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 35 -5 $41,925

