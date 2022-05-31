How to Watch Chris Kirk at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 26th in this tournament a year ago, Chris Kirk has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio June 2- 5.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Kirk's Statistics
- Kirk has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Kirk has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Over Kirk's last nine trips to this course, he's finished among the top five once. His average finish at the course is 29th.
- Kirk has played well enough to make the cut in five of his last nine events at Muirfield Village GC.
- In 2021, Kirk's last time competing at Muirfield Village GC, he placed 26th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
May 19-22
PGA Championship
5
-3
$530,417
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
35
-5
$41,925
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
