Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

May 17, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Christiaan Bezuidenhout plays his shot from the eighth tee during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Christiaan Bezuidenhout looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas ranked No. 71 in the world.

How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Bezuidenhout's Statistics

Bezuidenhout has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

He failed to make the cut the last time he golfed Colonial Country Club (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +6 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 12 -20 $193,375 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 44 +9 $51,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 62 -2 $17,004 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 20 +3 $131,400

