Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Christiaan Bezuidenhout looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas ranked No. 71 in the world.
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Bezuidenhout's Statistics
- Bezuidenhout has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he golfed Colonial Country Club (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
12
-20
$193,375
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
44
+9
$51,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
62
-2
$17,004
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
20
+3
$131,400
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
