How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Christiaan Bezuidenhout hits the links May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Craig Ranch following a 12th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas his last time in competition.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Bezuidenhout's Statistics
- Bezuidenhout will try to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Bezuidenhout has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Bezuidenhout has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
12
-20
$193,375
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
44
+9
$51,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
62
-2
$17,004
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
20
+3
$131,400
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
25
+1
$62,800
