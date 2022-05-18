How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 15, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Christiaan Bezuidenhout lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hits the links May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Craig Ranch following a 12th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas his last time in competition.

How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Bezuidenhout's Statistics

Bezuidenhout will try to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Bezuidenhout has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds.

Bezuidenhout has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 12 -20 $193,375 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 44 +9 $51,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 62 -2 $17,004 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 20 +3 $131,400 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 25 +1 $62,800

