How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Christiaan Bezuidenhout enters the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 after a 15th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Bezuidenhout's Statistics
- Bezuidenhout has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Bezuidenhout has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
12
-20
$193,375
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
44
+9
$51,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
62
-2
$17,004
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)