Rickie Fowler enters the final day of the CJ Cup with a two-stroke lead after shooting nine under par in Saturday's third round.

Rickie Fowler shot a nine-under-par 63 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead in the CJ Cup at Summit. Fowler sits at 21 under par on the tournament, while Rory McIlroy is in second at 19 under par.

How to Watch The CJ Cup at Summit, Final Round:

Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

The first two days of the tournament saw Rickie Fowler shoot two rounds of 66 to stay in the hunt. Rory McIlroy shot 68 and 67 and Abraham Ancer 70 and 65 in the first two rounds. Then all three exploded Saturday to leap up the leaderboard. Ancer (-18) is in a three-way tie for third entering Sunday.

Robert Streb (-18) broke the course record for a single round on Thursday with a score of 61, and Keith Mitchell tied the former course record that same day with a score of 62.

Fowler shot a clean round Saturday with nine birdies and zero bogeys. In the tournament overall, he has one bogey and 22 birdies.

McIlroy struggled on the front nine in the first round, but since then, in 45 holes he has shot 17 under par with zero bogeys, 15 birdies and an ace. Ancer had one bogey Saturday on the 16th hole but balanced it out with an eagle on the 14th hole.