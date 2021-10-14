    • October 14, 2021
    How to Watch The CJ Cup at Summit, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    It was a pretty close, competitive field last year at the CJ Cup with Jason Kokrak winning by two strokes in only his second career PGA Tour victory.
    Author:

    This tournament, which is taking place at The Summit Club in Las Vegas, has been running since 2018 with past winners including Jason Kokrak (2021), Justin Thomas (2018 and 2020) and Brooks Koepka (2019). 

    Match Date: Oct. 14, 2021

    Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch The CJ Cup at Summit, First Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last year Kokrak’s 64 on Sunday was good enough for the win at the CJ Cup.

    This year, the field includes the likes of Dustin Johnson, Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, Thomas and Koepka. 

    With the FedEx Cup Playoffs just five weeks ago and the Ryder Cup in between, most of the tour heavyweights have not been at the smaller events to start the year. Only five of last year's Top 21 in the FedEx Cup standings will be out there today trying to get on the board for the 2021-2022 season.

    Be sure to tune in to see if past winners can reclaim a spot atop the leaderboard. Thomas could claim a third title while Kokrak has a shot at defending his CJ Cup crown. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
