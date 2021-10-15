How to Watch The CJ Cup at Summit, Second Round

The fourth event on the PGA Tour for the 2021-2022 season is off to a very strong start with some fresher faces and veterans at the top of the leaderboard.

It took two historic performances to put Robert Streb (11 under par) and Keith Mitchell (10 under) in the top two positions after the first day of play, but they did it.

Mitchell tied what was the tournament record in a single round of 62, then Streb one-upped him with his 61 to start off as the leader in the clubhouse. If they keep this pace up the tournament is a wrap, but that isn’t likely. PGA Tour heavyweights are right behind them ready to pounce.

How to Watch The CJ Cup at Summit:

Game Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

The front nine ended in a nightmare, but Justin Thomas navigated the back nine to stay in the hunt for the tournament.

Streb joined the PGA Tour after one year on the Korn Ferry Tour and has two victories to his name, one back in 2015 at The McGladrey Classic and the other this year in The RSM Classic. He came out like a house on fire yesterday, with birdies on five of the first six holes and an eagle on three for emphasis.

For Mitchell, this is a newfound success. As a fairly new member of the PGA Tour in 2019, he won The Honda Classic in 2019 and has not won since.

Veteran Sergio García and Viktor Hovland are tied at seven under par and also right there in the hunt. In fact, several PGA Tour veterans and FedEx Champions are within five strokes or less after the first day of play.

There will be a lot of pressure on the two golfers at the top of the leaderboard, as their combined record for wins in PGA Tour events is three. Fighting off the veterans looking to start strong in the FedEx Cup standings will be a tough task.