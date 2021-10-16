How to Watch The CJ Cup at Summit, Third Round

On Thursday, two golfers blistered the course, tying and beating the single-round record, but only one of them maintained that play on Friday.

Keith Mitchell (18 under par) continued his momentum after tying the best single round here at the CJ Cup Tournament (before Robert Streb set the new record) by shooting eight under par to increase his lead to five strokes heading into the weekend.

There are several other golfers right there in the hunt, but a five-stroke hole with the way Mitchell is playing the course might be insurmountable. It will be interesting to see how the field reacts to Mitchell and his lead today.

There were some awesome save shots and monster drives to set up great rounds by several golfers yesterday.

Mitchell has built his lead with 17 birdies and one ace to go with one bogey in 36 holes. He is seeing the course so well this week. He is second in strokes gained off the tee (2.917) and putting (7.782), with the most strokes gained in the tournament (11.192) with his play. His putting has been the biggest story, cleaning up nearly every possible birdie opportunity.

Sitting five strokes back in second place is the quartet of Seonghyeon Kim, Jordan Spieth, Harry Higgs and Adam Scott at 13 under overall.

Early season FedEx Cup points leaders Sam Burns (nine under, T19), Sungjae Im (seven under, T35), Max Homa (seven, T35) and Maverick McNealy (10 under, T16) are all playing well.

The betting favorites coming into the first round are all playing well for a normal tournament, but they needed to be extraordinary to win this week. Dustin Johnson (four under), the favorite, is the furthest down the leaderboard with Justin Thomas (eight under) and Xander Schauffele (six under) a little closer.