    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch The CJ Cup at Summit, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Thursday, two golfers blistered the course, tying and beating the single-round record, but only one of them maintained that play on Friday.
    Author:

    Keith Mitchell (18 under par) continued his momentum after tying the best single round here at the CJ Cup Tournament (before Robert Streb set the new record) by shooting eight under par to increase his lead to five strokes heading into the weekend. 

    There are several other golfers right there in the hunt, but a five-stroke hole with the way Mitchell is playing the course might be insurmountable. It will be interesting to see how the field reacts to Mitchell and his lead today.

    How to Watch The CJ Cup at Summit:

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch The CJ Cup at Summit, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    There were some awesome save shots and monster drives to set up great rounds by several golfers yesterday.

    Mitchell has built his lead with 17 birdies and one ace to go with one bogey in 36 holes. He is seeing the course so well this week. He is second in strokes gained off the tee (2.917) and putting (7.782), with the most strokes gained in the tournament (11.192) with his play. His putting has been the biggest story, cleaning up nearly every possible birdie opportunity.

    Sitting five strokes back in second place is the quartet of Seonghyeon Kim, Jordan Spieth, Harry Higgs and Adam Scott at 13 under overall.

    Early season FedEx Cup points leaders Sam Burns (nine under, T19), Sungjae Im (seven under, T35), Max Homa (seven, T35) and Maverick McNealy (10 under, T16) are all playing well.

    The betting favorites coming into the first round are all playing well for a normal tournament, but they needed to be extraordinary to win this week. Dustin Johnson (four under), the favorite, is the furthest down the leaderboard with Justin Thomas (eight under) and Xander Schauffele (six under) a little closer.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    CJ Cup at Summit, Third Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16959158
    Golf

    How to Watch The CJ Cup at Summit, Third Round

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16954205
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders at Panthers

    1 minute ago
    Sep 3, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; South Dakota Coyotes running back Travis Theis (5) celebrates with offensive lineman Alex Jensen (70) after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch South Dakota vs. Northern Iowa

    1 minute ago
    Sep 3, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; South Dakota Coyotes running back Travis Theis (5) celebrates with offensive lineman Alex Jensen (70) after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Northern Iowa vs. South Dakota: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 3, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; South Dakota Coyotes running back Travis Theis (5) scores a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    South Dakota vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16962832
    MLB

    How to Watch ALCS Game 2 Red Sox at Astros

    31 minutes ago
    Florida Gators linebacker Antwuan Powell (52) sacks Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Ken Seals (8) during a football game between the Florida Gators and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. October 9, 2021. Flagi 100921 Gatorsvandyfb 40
    NCAA Football

    South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Luke Doty (4) scrambles against the Kentucky Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_13610649 (1)
    Soccer

    How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at Forge FC

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy