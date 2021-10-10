    • October 10, 2021
    How to Watch Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Are you ready for it? After today there might be a new No. 1 golfer in the world on the LPGA Tour after the final round at the Cognizant Founders Cup.
    Three days of play in New Jersey and the same name is at the top of the leaderboard: Jin Young Ko (13). The No. 2 golfer in the world on the LPGA Tour has been terrific over the past few months, and the whole season, and is finally in a position to close the gap on No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda (-7). No matter the result, it looks like Korda will maintain her No. 1 ranking, but the gap will close from 473.450 to roughly 100 points.

    How to Watch Cognizant Founders Cup:

    Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Elizabeth Szokol had the best round on the day shooting a 65 and vaulting herself into contention on the championship Sunday.

    Ko was dominant in the first round on Thursday shooting a 63 (-8) with one bogey on her scorecard compared to nine birdies. She obliterated the back nine with a trio of birdies on 10-12 and 14-16. She is coming off a second-place finish at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, a win in the Cambia Portland Classic and winning this event last year.

    For Korda, she is going to need a monster final round akin to Ko’s first-round along with Ko playing another modest round as she did on Saturday. Doable, but not very likely.

    The rest of the field has four golfers tied at -9 including Szokol, Yuka Saso, Lindsey Weaver and So Yeon Ryu. That quartet all played very well on Thursday and Saturday but took a step back on Friday.

    With three tournaments left on the schedule before the CME Group Tour Championship in November, every win will be vital for Korda, Ko and all the other ladies with their eyes on the 2021 Tour Championship this season.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

