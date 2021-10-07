How to Watch Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round

The 10th annual Cognizant Founders Cup kicks off today with the top golfer on the LPGA Tour stepping on the course for her first tournament in two months.

This Cognizant Founders Cup was contested last year due to the pandemic, but defending champion Jin Young Ko is hungry to repeat.

The LPGA Tour cannot quit New Jersey after the ShopRite Classic just last week. Young Ko finished T2 in that tournament and looks to keep the momentum going, but with Nelly Korda, the top-ranked golfer on the LPGA this season coming back into the mix after two months and an Olympic gold medal, that will be easier said than done.

How to Watch the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup:

Game Date: Oct. 7, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Korda won gold in Tokyo before coming up short in the Solheim Cup and is currently the best golfer in the world on the LPGA Tour:

This season, Korda has won three tournaments, with three top-three finishes on the season along with the Olympic win. Almost as impressive, Korda has missed one cut in 14 tournaments, with her worst finish being 28th overall. She is always in the mix.

Her primary competition this season, surprise surprise, is from the current No. 2 ranked player on the tour.

Young Ko started the season really strong finishing 4, CUT, 4, T7, T3 and in her last five tournaments has gone T2, T6, won, T60 and won.

She is on fire as of late and sits only 43.15 points behind Korda for first place in the Rolex standings and 473.450 points behind in the Race to CME Globe standings now.

This tournament has a $3,000,000 dollar purse, but equally important, it is worth 500 points in the CME standings.

A repeat of 2019 for Young Ko puts her in first place and a quality finish ahead of Korda inches her closer to the top spot.

Regional restrictions may apply.