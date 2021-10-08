Jin Young Ko leads the field heading into Friday's second round at the LPGA Tour's Cognizant Founders Cup.

Jin Young Ko, the second-ranked golfer on the LPGA Tour, sits atop the leaderboard at the Cognizant Founders Cup after Thursday's first round.

At eight under par, Ko holds a three-stroke lead over Sandra Gal (-5) in second place. A group of six golfers sit at four under par, including top-ranked Nelly Korda.

How to Watch Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round:

Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Korda started slow with an even scorecard through six holes. Then she rattled off five birdies in eight holes, but her day ended with a bogey on the 15th hole and three pars.

Jessica Korda (-1), sister of Nelly, started the round with bad lies that left her trailing the pack, but she did hit one of the shots of the day on the 12th hole.

Ko was brilliant all day. She started off with three birdies in five holes before her first and only bogey of the day. Then she finished with a score of six under par on the back nine.

Gal stands in second place by herself with a clean scorecard of five birdies and no shots over par.

Tied with Korda are So Yeon Ryu, who finished with five birdies and one bogey, Amy Yang with six birdies and two bogeys, Perrine Delacour with five birdies and one bogey, Yuka Saso with a clean round of four birdies, as well as Brooke Henderson.