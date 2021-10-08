    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jin Young Ko leads the field heading into Friday's second round at the LPGA Tour's Cognizant Founders Cup.
    Author:

    Jin Young Ko, the second-ranked golfer on the LPGA Tour, sits atop the leaderboard at the Cognizant Founders Cup after Thursday's first round.

    At eight under par, Ko holds a three-stroke lead over Sandra Gal (-5) in second place. A group of six golfers sit at four under par, including top-ranked Nelly Korda.

    How to Watch Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round:

    Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Korda started slow with an even scorecard through six holes. Then she rattled off five birdies in eight holes, but her day ended with a bogey on the 15th hole and three pars.

    Jessica Korda (-1), sister of Nelly, started the round with bad lies that left her trailing the pack, but she did hit one of the shots of the day on the 12th hole.

    Ko was brilliant all day. She started off with three birdies in five holes before her first and only bogey of the day. Then she finished with a score of six under par on the back nine.

    Gal stands in second place by herself with a clean scorecard of five birdies and no shots over par.

    Tied with Korda are So Yeon Ryu, who finished with five birdies and one bogey, Amy Yang with six birdies and two bogeys, Perrine Delacour with five birdies and one bogey, Yuka Saso with a clean round of four birdies, as well as Brooke Henderson.

    How To Watch

    October
    8
    2021

    LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16525345
    Golf

    How to Watch Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round

    23 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Drake Anderson (8) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    UCLA vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos defensive end Isaiah Bagnah (30) chases Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) out of the pocket during first half action at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    New Mexico State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive end JH Tevis (47) pressures Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the second quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Southern Utah vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) and cornerback Denzel Burke (29) tackle Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Anthony Watkins (23) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Tulsa At Ohio State Football
    NCAA Football

    Memphis vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Greg Bell (22) runs the ball against Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    New Mexico vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7), center, celebrates with his teammates after their win against the Washington State Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Utah vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 2, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) is sacked for safety against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Alabama vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy