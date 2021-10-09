How to Watch Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round

Heading into the weekend the No. 2 golfer on the LPGA Tour is still in the lead with an eye on the No. 1 overall ranking.

Part of being great is maintaining and that is what Jin Young Ko (10 under par) did Friday. She continued her momentum after a 63 on Thursday as the No. 2 golfer in the world makes her case for being No. 1. Her play not only this week but over the past few months has been fantastic.

The current No. 1 Nelly Korda (five under) started the day in second place, but after a modest day on the course, she has some work to do to get back in the running today.

There were some terrific shots on the day including eagles and birdies all over the course.

Hsu Wei-ling overall had the best day on the course shooting five under overall. She started the day with five birdies in seven holes before evening out and playing the back nine even to get back into the conversation for today. Lexi Thompson was also having a great day Friday shooting five under after an even-par Thursday effort.

Lindsey Weaver (four under) shot up the leaderboard too with six birdies and two bogeys to finish the day T2 overall.

The Korda sisters are both in the mix with Nelly just one stroke ahead of her sister Jessica (four under) through two days. Jessica has had a rough time on the front nine holes shooting five over through two days and doing everything she can to make it up on the back nine holes, shooting nine under par.

Play was suspended with several golfers still needing to finish their second rounds just before 7:00 p.m. ET.